$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of EW traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,122 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

