$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

