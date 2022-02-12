$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. 1,771,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,426. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
