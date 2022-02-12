10,000 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,508,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLIT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

