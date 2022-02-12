10,475 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

BSJP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 92,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,716. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $24.79.

