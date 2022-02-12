$12.39 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report sales of $12.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.81 million. Merus reported sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $46.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

