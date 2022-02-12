1,251 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,251 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $195.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.83.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,321. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

