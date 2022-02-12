$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $131.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $124.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $573.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 215.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

