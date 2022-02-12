1,500 Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Bought by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $581,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $179,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

