150,000 Shares in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $102,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $403,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,663,000.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

REVEU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.