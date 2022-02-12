$16.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report sales of $16.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $17.85 billion. Tesla posted sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $81.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $127.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,065,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,626,075. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $44.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $860.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,489,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962,395. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $994.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $907.96. The firm has a market cap of $863.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

