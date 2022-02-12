160,681 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 160,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

CNC opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.