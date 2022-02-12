$169.94 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $169.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.80 million and the highest is $184.80 million. PetIQ posted sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PetIQ.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman purchased 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 78,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.62. 269,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,626. The stock has a market cap of $547.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

