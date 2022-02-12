173,638 Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

