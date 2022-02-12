1,761 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,874. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.07 and a 200 day moving average of $320.13. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

