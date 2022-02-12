1,854 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

PZZA stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

