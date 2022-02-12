19,595 Shares in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 593.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 138.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 232,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

CBAT opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.13. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 119.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

