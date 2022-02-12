19,685 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

REET opened at $27.90 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

