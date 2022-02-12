19,685 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.
REET opened at $27.90 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.