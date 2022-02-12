$2.03 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.94. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,702,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.17.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

