$2.06 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Citigroup posted earnings of $3.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,117,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,215,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

