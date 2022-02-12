$2.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APH traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,069. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

