$202.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report sales of $202.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $225.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $864.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $917.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHU traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

