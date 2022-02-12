20,244 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

