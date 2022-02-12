$21.91 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report sales of $21.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.83 million and the highest is $21.99 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

