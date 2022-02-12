$212.27 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report sales of $212.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.55 million and the highest is $215.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 335,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 51.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

