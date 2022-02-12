23,177 Shares in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,177 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Ramaco Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of METC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,733,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,399,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

METC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 60.53%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.