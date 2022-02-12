23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ME opened at 4.52 on Friday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of 6.03 and a 200-day moving average of 8.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

