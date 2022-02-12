$244.05 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report sales of $244.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the lowest is $236.20 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $212.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.56 million to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.11 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,008,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,293 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 621,868 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $5,114,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,439,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 210,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,819. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

