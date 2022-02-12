$258.64 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to announce $258.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.20 million and the highest is $260.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $160.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $976.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $974.70 million to $977.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $962.20 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $994.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 85,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The company has a market cap of $838.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

