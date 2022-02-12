$262.35 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $262.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.29 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golden Entertainment.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $53.05. 240,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,995. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

