28,892 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

