$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the lowest is $3.29 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $13.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

