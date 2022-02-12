$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
UTHR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $203.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,473. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.