$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $2.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $617,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,314,460 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $203.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,473. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

