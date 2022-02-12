3,403 Shares in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 84.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

