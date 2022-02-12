3,754 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 145,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,742,000 after buying an additional 153,203 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 71,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

NYSE DD opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.