3,873 Shares in Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 438,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in Pjsc Lukoil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 172,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:LUKOY opened at $86.81 on Friday. Pjsc Lukoil has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.24 billion during the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 6.97%.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

