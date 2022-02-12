460 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $671.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $768.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.51. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,132,633. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.06.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.