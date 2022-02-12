5,274 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BXC opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $767.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.92.
BlueLinx Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
