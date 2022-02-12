5,700 Shares in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Acquired by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PFIN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. 6,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,106. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.67.
P&F Industries Profile
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
