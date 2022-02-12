5,700 Shares in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Acquired by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

PFIN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. 6,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,106. P&F Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 million, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.67.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Profile

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.