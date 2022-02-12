$622.37 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) will report $622.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.53 million. Howard Hughes posted sales of $213.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 191.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howard Hughes.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 198,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,051. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.