$66.57 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $66.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the lowest is $66.45 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $68.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $275.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.78 million to $275.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.17 million, with estimates ranging from $292.75 million to $301.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 67,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univest Financial (UVSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.