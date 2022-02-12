$735.92 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report sales of $735.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.20 million and the highest is $755.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $526.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.