753,236 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 753,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.47.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

