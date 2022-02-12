$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,447. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 470.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

