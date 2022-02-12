$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce sales of $8.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.21 million and the highest is $9.59 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $5.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $41.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $48.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.39 million to $70.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

