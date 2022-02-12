8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGHT. B. Riley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 1,198,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,284. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

