A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 44,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $3,671,779.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

