A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE ATEN opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $81,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

