AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.55

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.55 and last traded at $59.46, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.54.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 262.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

