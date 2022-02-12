ABB (NYSE:ABB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABB’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%, while revenues beat the same by 0.3%. The company is poised to gain from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency over time. It is likely to gain from acquisitions it made over time. Its shareholder-friendly policies are likely to work in its favor. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. High capital expenditures might affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Challenges related to supply chain, logistics and higher labor costs remain concerning. High tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in 2022. Foreign exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NYSE ABB opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 288.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

